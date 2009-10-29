Severní Amerika

Yellowstone, USA

Yellowstone je nestarsi narodni park USA a patri k nejkrasnejsim a take nejnavstevovanejsim parkum. Nachazi se na rozhrani Montany a Wyomingu. Na jeho poznami Vam jedna navsteva urcite stacit nebude.

Zajimavosti je velky rozdil dennich teplot. Je bezne, ze rano budete mit teploty  pod nulou a pres den teplotu blizici se i 30stupnum C. Nabidka poznani je tu velmi siroka, od rozmanite fauny a flory i zajimava seismicka cinnost a jeji dusledky na prirodu.....

Vytvořeno: 29.10.2009 08:07
